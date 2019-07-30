WATCH: Minister opens new business centre in Laois

Laois has a fourth new co-working centre to help keep commuters close to home, with the opening of WebMill, a 44 desk high tech business unit in Mountmellick.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan cut the ribbon at the new centre in the Mountmellick Development Association building, across the road from his childhood home.

"I am delighted to be here for this good news story, I welcome the representatives of the IDA and Enterprise Ireland, we hope to be seeing more of you. This expansion will ensure a better quality of life for Laois commuters and I assure you of support from the state for projects such as this," he said.

He made a surprise presentation to board member Paddy Fitzpatrick from Rosenallis who has volunteered for over 30 years for the MDA.

Paddy Buggy is manager of the MDA.

"We have high speed broadband with backup, meeting spaces, central printing and secretarial support, a canteen and a restaurant and creche on site. Webmill brings tomorrow's world to Mountmellick, giving a better work life balance," he said.

The unit has several local businesses already renting desk spaces. Similar units are open in Portarlington, Portlaoise and Mountrath with a fifth planned in Rathdowney.

CEO of Laois County Council John Mulholland also spoke in praise of the new centre.

It was blessed by Reverend Irvine and Fr Murphy PP.