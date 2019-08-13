WATCH: Mountmellick Community School students receive their Leaving Cert results

Dozens of students turned out in their droves at Mountmellick Community School to collect their leaving certificate results despite having their debs last night and late into this morning.

Deputy principal Frances Kerry Larosa said, "There's lots of happiness here this morning and we're delighted with the results across the board. With the results being available online since 10am the students didn't have to come back in for them but they want to be here which is fantastic and says a lot for the school."

Principal Larry Curtin said that from the 86 students who completed their leaving certificate this year there was a 'good number' who received over 500 points, several achieved over 550 points while another bagged 583 points thus allowing many students to get onto the career paths that they have chosen.