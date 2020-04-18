WATCH Drone view of Laois town locked down by Covid-19
The coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown has silenced streets in towns right around Ireland.
None more so than the Laois town of Mountmellick where the restrictions have made for a silent spring.
Freelance photographer and Mountmellick native Denis Byrne took the opportunity to capture a birdseye view from of the town from the air with his drone while on lockdown.
Watch the video above which begins at the Community Arts Centre.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on