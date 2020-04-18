WATCH Drone view of Laois town locked down by Covid-19

Conor Ganly & Denis Byrne

Reporter:

Conor Ganly & Denis Byrne


The coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown has silenced streets in towns right around Ireland.

None more so than the Laois town of Mountmellick where the restrictions have made for a silent spring.

Freelance photographer and Mountmellick native Denis Byrne took the opportunity to capture a birdseye view from of the town from the air with his drone while on lockdown.

Watch the video above which begins at the Community Arts Centre.

 