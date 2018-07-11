WATCH: Singalong with Laois Cathaoirleach to celebrate community centre opening

The recently elected Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council, Cllr John King, performed a rendition of 'Red is the Rose' at the opening of Castletown Community Centre last week.

Cllr King from Rathdowney said the newly refurbished community centre was an admirable project that other rural areas could look up to.

He helped the community to celebrate on the night by singing and many members of the community joined the singalong in good spirits.

PICTURES: Castletown Communtiy Centre open night.

This is the second time the Leinster Express has managed to catch a glimpse of Cllr King singing at public events. He celebrated his election as Cathaoirleach with a version of Lovely Laois.

WATCH: New Laois County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr John King breaks into song after his election.