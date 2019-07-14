'Almost mission impossible' WATCH - Eddie O'Brennan's take on LAOIS v Tipp on the The Sunday Game

Laois manager Eddie Brennan has said it is 'almost' a mission impossible for the Laois GAA hurlers to defeat Tipperary in Croke Park but he has put it up to his charges to go further.

The Kilkenny legend was not underestimating the challenge Tipp pose but he believes the Laois achievements can't be taken away.

"It is now about saying what is next and can we go further. Where do we go next and what is the next challenge for us?"