WATCH: Littered campsite versus clean campervan site at Electric Picnic

Electric Picnic campervan ticket holders appear to have left their site much cleaner than the campsite, as this video taken today shows.

Many campers have again left tents, chairs and rubbish behind them as they depart the festival this Monday September 2.

It was despite requests by Festival Republic to bring home all belongings, or to bin damaged items in salvage bays.

