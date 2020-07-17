WATCH: Crash recovery scene after car overturned on Laois road

A car driver luckily avoided injury in Laois this afternoon after his car crashed and overturned on its side on a local road.

The single vehicle crash happened at about 2pm this Friday July 17 on the Acragar road in Mountmellick, on a narrow bend in the road which is undergoing resurfacing with loose chippings on it.

Our video shows the car being recovered by a tow truck for removal, with Gardaí also attending to temporarily halt traffic and assist the driver.

Below: photo taken by a witness of the car being turned back over by recovery crew.

The driver who was alone in the car got out of the overturned car unaided and appearing to be unharmed.

The road was reopened to traffic within 40 minutes.