WATCH: New video of a lovely Laois village will stir feelings for locals and emigrants

Six months of work by Laois man Tommy Brennan has gone into a new video launched this week of his beloved village.

Tommy used a drone camera to film Errill village in all its summer glory during the Covid-19 lockdown.

From the GAA field where Tommy can be seen, to the graveyard, the tree lined village centre, and as he puts it himself, "the spud men" and the "turf men", it is a beautiful capture of a small Irish community at its best.

It follows his recent stunning video of the Rock of Dunamaise from above, watch it here.

Tommy has thanked everyone for their help.

"A drone video of Errill Village I have been working on over the last 6 months, and at last I have turned the 70 videos into one video showcasing our gorgeous lil village A special thanks to some locals who featured, the Spud men Mr Eddie Dowling & Frank Gaffney and his tractor ( Kate Dowling, Mairead Gaffney, Brenda Gaffney) Also to the turf men Eoin Bourke and Eddie Brennan who were mad for the camera.

"A huge thanks also to The Finns for allowing me to use their songs Freemind & My Hometown... Thanks a mill Hugh Booy Finn & Ciarán Finn so check them out on all the socials The Finns Also thanks to Dowlings quarry Dowling Quarries Ltd for allowing to showcase the spectacle in behind the gates that we never see as we drive past. And thanks to all the residents of Errill, the village was looking great during lockdown.

He asks everyone to share and tag anyone who might be interested, especially all overseas.

Follow his Instagram page here to see more of his photography.

"Enjoy " says Tommy. Well done! Up Laois!