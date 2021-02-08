WATCH: Laois nursing home staff take on Jerusalema challenge

Staff in a Laois nursing home have boosted everyone's spirits by doing their own version of the Jerusalema dance routine.

The TikTok dance has taken off across Ireland after An Garda Síochána agreed to a challenge by Swiss police to do it.

See the Garda Síochana dance here.

In Laois it has given both staff and patients a life at St Brigid's Hospital, Shaen, a HSE run nursing home facility for the elderly near Mountmellick.

Annette Lowndes is one of the staff who is featured in the video.

"I took part just to cheer up the residents. They had great fun watching us. We only had 20 mins to practise which made it all the more fun.

"We were hoping to get a few hundred views but between everyone's posts we have nearly 15k which is amazing and hundreds of beautiful comments," she said.

The video ends with photos of some of the delighted residents.