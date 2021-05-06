WATCH: Vicky Phelan thanks Laois native for amazing gesture of kindness

Irish hero Vicky Phelan who is receiving experimental treatment for terminal cervical cancer in California, has given a special thanks to a Laois native in her latest video update.

Vicky has thanked Joe O'Donnell who is from Portarlington and now runs a chain of restaurants in Sandiago. He donated some 100 free meals to the staff of the hospital where Vicky is getting treatment, in thanks to their care of Vicky.

"A lovely Irish man called Joe O'Donnell, originally from Portarlington in Co. Laois, and COO of a large chain of restaurants called @urbanplates, contacted me via my Vicky's Tribe Facebook page to offer to donate free meals to the staff at the @nihgov looking after me, in my honour, and on behalf of @urbanplates

"So, that happened yesterday and the staff of OP-12 Clinic and SES3 Day Ward were absolutely thrilled to get a free, tasty, healthy lunch. A huge THANK YOU to Joe and all at Urban Plates for doing this wonderful thing yesterday," she said.

Vicky got a lovely card filled with messages of thanks from the medical staff, and she reads some out in the video.

"I've been a nurse for 14 years and never have i seen such a lovely gesture," said Carmel.

Joe O'Donnell is originally from St Brigid's Square in Portarlington, moving to the US many years ago where he has become a successful restaurateur. His two brothers and two sisters still live locally. He has opened Urban Plates restaurants serving sustainable healthy food, across California and DC with plans to expand into more American cities.