WATCH Laois girl Olivia tells us why she just loves her bees 'as Gaeilge'

TG4 project celebrate Cruinniú na nÓg 2021

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Beekeeping Laois girl, Olivia Nic Liam, is among the children from across Ireland who are taking part in a new series showcasing creativity among young Irish speakers.

Olivia, who is seven years old and from Mountrath, keeps bees and she says that they keep her very busy during the summer months. WATCH the video above to see her tell us why she is so interested in the hobby.

She is one of the children featured in the initiative run by TG4 in partnership with the Creative Ireland Programme of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, to celebrate Cruinniú na nÓg 2021 with a new creative series for children Cruthaím.

Cruthaím highlights the talent of young Irish speakers across the country and in Gaeltacht areas and their unique creative processes. One young Irish speaker from each county and a representative from the diaspora of Irish speakers showcase their creativity in the series of videos that are broadcast on Cúla4’s YouTube channel. Young people are given a voice and a unique opportunity to show what creativity is to them.

WATCH ALL THE VIDEOS HERE

