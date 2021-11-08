WATCH: Buff gets locked into jacks at Laois GAA HQ

GAA man Buff Egan was back in Laois at the weekend when he attended the Laois GAA Senior County Hurling Final at O'Moore Park in Portlaoise.
It didn't all go to plan for the enthusiast. Watch the video to see what happened.
