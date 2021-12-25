WATCH: Ireland's most watched YouTube videos of 2021

The rise of the content creator shows no signs of stopping with the majority of entries on the list from high profile YouTube creators.
Topping Ireland’s most watched list, is a video created by Jimmy Donaldson, better known online as MrBeast, an American YouTuber who creates content that centers on expensive stunts. His If You Can Carry $1,000,000 You Keep It! Video has over 52 million views. WATCH ABOVE
2 SIDEMEN HOT TUB MUKBANG
3Lingard & Ronaldo hurt Hammers in DRAMATIC late win! | West Ham 1-2 Man Utd | EPL Highlights
4 Trolling TIK TOK Streamers
5 Baking my ex a cake to get him back
6 Customer Shames Fast Food Worker, Instantly Regrets It | Dhar Mann
7 Amazing Cakes That Look Like Everyday Objects
8 The Weeknd’s FULL Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show
9 The Overlap Live Fan Debate with Gary Neville, Roy Keane & Jamie Carragher | PL Preview Part 1
10 If Everything Was Like Among Us 7
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.