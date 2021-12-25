Search

25 Dec 2021

WATCH: Ireland's most watched YouTube videos of 2021

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

The rise of the content creator shows no signs of stopping with the majority of entries on the list from high profile YouTube creators.

Topping Ireland’s most watched list, is a video created by Jimmy Donaldson, better known online as MrBeast, an American YouTuber who creates content that centers on expensive stunts. His If You Can Carry $1,000,000 You Keep It! Video has over 52 million views. WATCH ABOVE

2 SIDEMEN HOT TUB MUKBANG

3Lingard & Ronaldo hurt Hammers in DRAMATIC late win! | West Ham 1-2 Man Utd | EPL Highlights

4 Trolling TIK TOK Streamers

5 Baking my ex a cake to get him back

6 Customer Shames Fast Food Worker, Instantly Regrets It | Dhar Mann

7 Amazing Cakes That Look Like Everyday Objects

8 The Weeknd’s FULL Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

9 The Overlap Live Fan Debate with Gary Neville, Roy Keane & Jamie Carragher | PL Preview Part 1

10 If Everything Was Like Among Us 7

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media