WATCH Top 10 Most Watched Music Videos in Ireland 2021 on YouTube

As the end of the year draws closer the most watched music videos on YouTube showcases the musical tastes of the country over the past 12 months.
Topping the Top 10 most watched Music Videos on YouTube in Ireland is Ed Sheeran with Bad habits. WATCH ABOVE.
2 The Weeknd - Save Your Tears (Official Music Video)
3 Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license (Official Video)
4 Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u (Official Video)
5 Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) (Official Video)
6 Tion Wayne x Russ Millions - Body 2 ft Arrdee, 3x3E1 & ZT, Bugzy Malone, Fivio Foreign, Darkoo, Buni
7 Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
8 Tom Grennan - Little Bit of Love (Official Video)
9 The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - STAY (Official Video)
10 Polo G - RAPSTAR (Official Video
