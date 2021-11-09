WATCH: Former President Obama confuses Scotland for Ireland at COP26

Barack Obama has confused Scotland and Ireland in his address speech at COP26 this week.
Speaking at the climate change conference in Glasgow, The former US President said he was speaking in the "Emerald Isles" before quoting Shakespeare.
Obama famously visited Ireland with his family when he was president in 2011 to see his ancestral home in Moneygall, Co. Offaly, before delivering a speech at College Green, Dublin, which makes the error that much more amusing.
Throughout his speech he told young people to "stay angry" urging them to apply political pressure to make a change, but warned they would need to accept compromises along the way.
He also criticised Donald Trump for pulling out of the Paris Agreement during his presidency which Obama said "I wasn't very happy about that".
The climate change conference is to conclude this Friday November 12.
