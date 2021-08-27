The weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann is for the good weather to continue for the weekend and into next week.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, high pressure will continue to bring dry settled weather over Ireland for much of next week. It will however be a bit cooler with highest temperatures in the mid to high teens.

Meteorologist Paul Downes said, “although it’ll be dry for most this weekend, some cloud may develop along with a spot of drizzle or light shower, especially in northern areas. It’ll also feel a little cooler on exposed coasts.”

The long spells of late summer sunshine will continue well into next week, however early next week temperatures will fall closer to normal with highs in the mid to high teens due to a slightly cooler airmass originating in Scandinavia.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday says that mist and fog will gradually clear and today will be largely dry with good spells of sunshine in most areas. There'll be a bit more cloud at times in parts of the west and southwest with perhaps one or two light showers. Highest temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees with light easterly or variable breezes.

Friday night will be dry with clear spells. Patches of mist and fog will develop in many areas overnight and there may be a little coastal drizzle in the northwest. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in calm conditions.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, on Saturday morning, mist and fog will gradually clear to give a another largely dry day with good sunny spells in most areas. It will be somewhat cloudier in northern parts of Ulster and Connacht with perhaps one or two light showers. Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees with light northeast or variable breezes.

Saturday night will be mainly dry with clear spells in most areas and some patches of mist or fog. It will be cloudier in north Connacht and north Ulster with perhaps a little coastal drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees with light northerly or variable breezes.

According to Met Eireann, Sunday will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. The best of the sunshine will be over the southern half of the country. It will be cloudier in places further to the north and northwest. Highest temperatures will range from 17 degrees in the north to 23 degrees in the south, with light northerly breezes. Sunday night will be dry with patches of mist and fog developing. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Monday will be dry with cloudy periods and sunny intervals. It will be dry apart from the chance of one or two light showers. It won't as warm as previous days with temperatures ranging from 16 degrees in the east to 19 or 20 degrees in the west with light easterly breezes.