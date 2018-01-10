WATCH: Laois students test the need for speed at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Floriana Mezzapelle, Jessica Barret and Sarah McMahon from Heywood Community School explain their project at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

Their project is an investigation into how your sprinting speed is affected by the people you are sprinting beside and whether or not you are faster sprinting alone.

The girls are one of six projects from the school exhibiting this year.

Teacher Aoghagan O'Suilleabhain is here supporting the students.