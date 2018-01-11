WATCH: Laois twins Melissa and Jessica Donegan examine text language at BT Young Scientist

Twin sisters Melissa and Jessica Donegan from Shanahoe in have teamed up for this year's BT Young Scientist Exhibition.

The girls who are students at Heywood Community School put their heads together to examine if text writing and phrasing is killing the ability to use English language correctly.

They surveyed students and teachers in their school and came up with some interesting results.

Their teacher Niamh Delaney is supporting them as they exhibit their project over the four day event.

The first round of judging took place on Wednesday and the girls were feeling confident.

