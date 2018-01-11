WATCH: Laois students examine the effects of sound on ASD people for BT Young Scientist

Laois students Niamh Kelly from Clough Ballacolla, Jade Coleman from Abbeyleix and Chieu Phelan from Ballyragget test the Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response for the BT Young Scientist Exhibition.

The project titled 'ASMR - What's your trigger?' Discovered a method of finding someone's triggers based on age, gender etc.

They surveyed people with Autism Spectrum Disorders and people without ASD.

Their findings were very interesting!

