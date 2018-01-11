WATCH: BT Young Scientist Exhibition literally explodes into life at RDS official opening

The Ministry of Science UK were on hand at the official opening ceremony of the 2018 BT Young Scientist Exhibition at the RDS on Wednesday.

The science performers opened the event, which is in its 54th year, with a bang, three bangs in fact, with their explosive balloons.

Each balloon was filled with a different ratio combination of hydrogen and oxygen, and the performance had people covering their ears as they boomed throughout the arena.

The Ministry of Science also performed with liquid nitrogen as they whetted the appetite of attendees for the abundance of creativity, scientific marvel and technology on show at the longest running event of its kind in the world.

