WATCH: President Michael D. Higgins gives rousing speech at opening of BT Young Scientist Exhibition

President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins officially opened the 2018 BT Young Scientist Exhibition at the RDS with an inspiring speech.

He commended each student at the exhibition for striving to do everything differently, "in a more sustainable, economically sensible and greener way" for the betterment of this country and the world.

He expressed his awe at the variety and level of this year's projects, and delight that topics like social inclusion, economics and rural depopulation had made the grade with students.

