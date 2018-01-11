WATCH: Laois student develops library for graph analysis in senior category of BT Young Scientist

Laois student Benjamin Barrett from Abbeyleix is exhibitjng his project in the Senior Individual category at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition.

The Heywood Community School student stumbled upon the idea and took it upon himself to develop a library for Graph Analysis of Github Commit Histories.

His design, implementation and evaluation of a Haskell based library provides functions for the performance of graph analysis of Github commit histories.

