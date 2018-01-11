WATCH: Laois student Caoimhe Murphy wild bird project af BT Young Scientist

Laois student Caoimhe Murphy from Ballyroan is exhibiting her project in the senior individual Biological and Ecological Sciences section of the BT Young Scientist Exhibition.

Caoimhe has investigated the effect of wild bird cover (GLAS) on seed eating bird populations.

Caoimhe is one of six Laois projects at the huge exhibition this week, all six are from Heywood Community School and videos of each project are now on leinsterexpress.ie.

See also:

WATCH: Laois student develops library for graph analysis in senior category of BT Young Scientist

WATCH: Laois students examine the effects of sound on ASD people for BT Young Scientist

WATCH: Laois twins Melissa and Jessica Donegan examine text language at BT Young Scientist

WATCH: Laois students test the need for speed at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Laois student shines with project on Irish teenagers at BT Young Scientist #watch #btyse