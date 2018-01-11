VIDEO: The Heath NS pupil Jack Keyes explains his class snail project at RDS Primary Science Fair

The sixth class student at The Heath NS in Laois are exhibiting their project at the RDS Primary Science Fair which is running alongside the BT Young Scientist Exhibition at the RDS this week.

Student PRO Jack Keyes from Portlaoise explained the project to the Leinster Express in the midst of a buzzjng atmosphere at the RDS Primarg Science Fair.

Jack exllains that their project investigated the optimum surface for garden snails to travel.

The students gathered up snails and tested their speed on different surfaces and used twine to track their path.

They found that snails moved at their optimum speed on concrete surfaces.

Sixth class teacher at The Heath NS Shane Maher sais it would take a snail 17 and a half days to get from The Heath NS to the RDS!

