WATCH: Roscrea students explore the effect of food on sleep for BT Young Scientist

Students of Cistercian College in Roscrea exhibited at the BT Young Scientist at the RDS today, January 11.

Eoghan Brennan and Jacob Faughan looked into whether the quantity of food eaten effects quality of sleep.

The duo, supported by their teacher Lesley Cox, found that a small amount of food at night does not effect sleep.



