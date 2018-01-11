VIDEO: Deputy Principal at Heath NS Michael Dowling Jr enjoys last science fair before retirement

Deputy Principal at The Heath National School Mr Michael Dowling Junior explained the sixth class student project at the RDS Primary Science Fair.

The RDS Primary Science Fair runs alongside the BT Young Scientist Exhibition to encourage participation from a young age.

Mountmellick man Mr Michael Dowling Junior will retire this June after 37 years teaching primary school students.

He told the Leinster Express that his main aim is to inspire the next generation to love science and teach them that it is not boring.

"Before this project the kids couldn't write four lines about snails, now they can write much more.

"We brought the fifth class students here before and we told them if they wanted to come again in sixth class they would have to come with a project, that gave them an incentive. It has worked for four years now.

"It is all about trying to inspire them and get them interested in science," he said.

VIDEO: The Heath NS pupil Jack Keyes explains his class snail project at RDS Primary Science Fair