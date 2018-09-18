WATCH: Conditions 'slightly slushy' as National Ploughing 2018 gets underway

Conditions underfoot are being described as 'slightly slushy' as thousands of people descend on the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan.

A video from the site shows hoards of wellington-booted attendees making their way onto the site in largely dry and calm conditions after some rain earlier in the week.

Met Éireann has predicted that Tuesday will be dry in the morning with sunny spells with some showery rain spreading eastwards across the region in the afternoon, gradually clearing this evening.

It will become blustery with fresh, gusty southwest winds. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees. Tuesday night will also be dry while a weather warning has been issued for the entire country on Wednesday.

