WATCH: Storm Ali aftermath shows huge trees torn down in Laois garden

Huge trees surrounding a garden in a Laois home were torn down by Storm Ali on Wednesday.

A status yellow wind warning was in place for Laois and serious damage was done around the county with trees down in areas of Mountmellick, Portarlington and Mountrath.

The video above was sent in by a Leinster Express reader in Kilcavan, outside Mountmellick.

A couple of huge trees came down into the garden, a playhouse was on its side and a trampoline and goalposts were blown around the garden.

Laois fire service crews were out clearing fallen trees from roads around the county.

Crew from Mountrath station clearing a tree from the road at Redcastle pic.twitter.com/HsljGgr9ik September 19, 2018