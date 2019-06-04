Balloons and superheros for Portlaoise funeral of Sully and Vincent Rossi

Balloons featuring superheros and Sully from the Monsters Inc movie, and bright cartoon stickers adorned the small white coffin of Sully Rossi for his funeral this Tuesday, side by side with with his dad Vincent.

The father and son aged 5 were killed in a head-on collision with a lorry near Killeigh, Co Offaly last Monday, May 27. Vincent's daughter Hayley, 9, remains injured in Crumlin children's hospital. His son Daniel, 8 avoided serious injury.

The bereaved family wore bright colourful t-shirts for the requiem Mass in SS Peter & Paul's Church at 12 noon on Tuesday June 4.

"It is one of the saddest funerals this church has ever seen," Parish Priest Monsignor John Byrne said.

He hoped that the sadness would remind others to be very careful when driving.

"There is a hope that accidents like this will make us more resolved to be more careful on the roads," he said.

He spoke to Hayley Rossi who is in hospital in Crumlin but was watching the funeral by webcam.

"Please know that everyone here loves you and is praying for you. Will pray for you every day until you are home here with your family in Portlaoise," he said.

Gifts were brought to the altar by relatives; a small teddy for Sully, a photo of Vincent with his three children, a Volkswagon emblem symbolising his love of cars, and his fishing tackle.

"He loved to share his love of fishing with his children, teaching them to fish," said Msgr Byrne.

After the ceremony, Vincent's mother Mary Heavin came to the altar to read out Sully's recent school report from Barnashrone National School, showing his caring and fun personality.

"He is a beautiful friendly boy, kind and gentle. He seeks out the needs of other children and helps them. He has a very creative mind. There is sometimes a queue at lunchtime to sit beside him. He eats his healthy lunch and then folds his arms for a stretch. His favourite game is to dress up as a superhero with his friend Ryan," she read.

Of her son, she said he was "always smiling and laughing".

"I found out that Vincent is many things to many people, but most of all he is loved. I am so grateful for all the support I wasn't expecting, It has really helped, thank you all," she said, to applause from the congregation.

Sully's young neighbour Amelia then came to the altar to read out a piece she wrote in his memory.

"He always had a smile on his face. he was like a little brother to me," she said.

Beautiful harp music was played throughout the ceremony by the children's schoolfriends from Barnashrone NS. The Mass was concelebrated by Fr Paddy Byrne, Fr Joe Brophy Parish Priest of Ballyfin and Mountrath, and Fr Michael O'Shea from Limerick.

Rain poured down as the family followed the hearse containing both coffins side by side, to SS Peter & Paul's cemetery where they were laid to rest.

Mourners included Vincent's partner Libby and Sully's mam Tina, children Hayley, Dan and Charli-Mae, Vincent's mother Mary Heavin, Catherine and Gerry Morrisey, sisters and brother. Amy, Laura and Tris, extended family and many friends from both Portlaoise and Ballinacourty, Kilfinane in Limerick.

Below: the late Vincent and Sully Rossi enjoying a Music Generation concert. Picture by Denis Byrne.