WATCH: Large fire sweeps across field in built-up Laois housing area

A large fire burned across a field in Portlaoise surrounded by housing estates on Monday evening.

Videos of the fire show a long line blazing across the field behind Maryborough Crescent at the back of Fielbrook, looking out towards the Borris Road and what appears to be Scoil Chriost Rí in the distant background.

The map below shows a satellite image of the field where the fire happened.

The incident took place around 5 pm on Monday evening and managed to be brought under control by the fire service within half an hour according to a witness.

