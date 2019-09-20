Watch - Laois Climate Action protest mounted in Portlaoise

A relatively small but vocal crowd gathered in Portlaoise on Friday as part of the global climate action strike protest.

Around 150 people attended Laois' first climate strike today organised by student Aisling O'Connor to coincide with World Climate Strike day.

Students from Portlaoise College, St Mary's CBS and Scoil Chriost Rí joined with teachers and other locals to demand action to tackle climate change.

"I am very interested in climate change and passionate about our environment," said Aisling.

"I was always working when the big events were taking place in Dublin surrounding global environmental issues so I decided to bite the bullet this time and to organise a gathering here at County Hall today for World Climate Strike day.

"I hope that the government takes heed of the thousands of people who have came out today to strike all over Ireland. I hope that it makes them feel a bit of pressure to do the job that they need to do," she said.