WATCH: Power cut in Portlaoise after crash

Electricity power will be out for most of today on a Portlaoise street.

An electricity pole on Coote Street was hit by a vehicle at 1.14am during the night, causing a power outage.

Traffic on the street will also be disrupted today Monday November 11, as the ESB have to replace the damaged pole, now leaning to one side.

An ESB employee confirmed onsite to the Leinster Express that the street will have to be partially blocked one way during the work, with a one way system.

Properties on the west side of the street will have no power for much of the day. It is expected to be restored this evening at 5pm.

30 properties are affected by the power cut, the ESB has said.