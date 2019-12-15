WATCH: Portlaoise girl Seorsia Jack in X Factor The Band final

Portlaoise girl Seorsia Jack is in the X Factor The Band final tonight December 15.

Seorsia, 18, is a graduate of Scoil Christ Ri, and is already forging a music career, with 19,000 followers on Instagram, and thousands on YouTube. She released her first song aged 15.

The talented singer is featured singing first in the video, with her mum Patricska speaking emotionally in the audience.

Seorsia is in the Real Like You girl band waiting to hear tonight live on Virgin One if they have won.