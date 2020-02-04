WATCH: Laois teachers join TUI strike for better pay

Many secondary schools and third level centres are closed in Laois and across Ireland today as the Teachers Union of Ireland hold a 24 hour strike.

Teacher Aoife Uí Choirc was marching in Portlaoise at Dunamaise College with her colleagues.

"We're all doing the exact same job within those school doors, we have the same responsibilities, the same duty of care to our students and they're on lesser pay for it, it's not right. Equal pay for equal work," she said.

Niamh Brennan teaches music at the secondary school.

"I'm teaching two years. We do the same thing, we go in and bend over backwards day in and day out and to not get the recognition isn't fair," she said.

There may be more strikes.

"There's talks of another and we've all agreed if there is another day we are happy to strike because we feel very strongly about it," said Aoife Uí Choirc.

For parents concerned at their children missing another day, she asked them to approach politicians.

"I say go to your local politicians and tell them that we demand equal pay for equal work and if they want their children to come into the best education system possible that you need to pay for that education. If they want their own kids to become educators in the future they want to pave the way for them.

David Thompson is working for over two years at Dunamase College, teaching Geography and business.

"We are on €50,000 less in the first ten years, on the new pay scale. A teacher's pay used to be able to raise a family pre 2011 but now it's much more difficult to even get on the property ladder and even to rent in Portlaoise is quite expensive. I'm not renting I'm living at home, it's very tough. My prospects of getting a mortgage are very very low. If I was on the old scale I would have been approved by now," he said.

Also striking in Portlaoise town centre were teachers at the Portlaoise and Midlands Prisons, where second and third level courses are taught to prisoners. In Portlaoise prison alone there are 19 TUI members.

"We're just here to try and achieve pay parity with the new teachers coming into the system. It's just unfair to have a teacher sitting beside you on less wages, it will cause division in staff rooms. We feel if the pay drops the standard of teaching and education will drop in the future," said one.

Across the road the teachers in Portlaoise Further Education and Training Centre are also out on strike. Many teachers are part time teaching over 500 adult learners and the centre is closed for the strike.

"We are striking to end pay discrimination for the new teachers entering teaching," said Brigid Cantwell, a business and IT teacher.

In all 19,000 members of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) in second level schools, colleges/centres of further and adult education and Institutes of Technology/Technological University Dublin are taking strike action today over the continuing injustice of pay discrimination.

The Union today said that it is making clear to all political parties and general election candidates that its campaign on the issue will continue until pay discrimination is finally eliminated. Last autumn, TUI members voted by an overwhelming 92% to 8% to engage in a campaign of industrial action, up to and including strike action, on this issue, with the Union signalling in November its intention to take strike action in February.

The TUI President is Seamus Lahart.

‘19,000 striking TUI members are sending out an unequivocal message today to all politicians who are members of parties that aspire to being a part of the next Government – our campaign will continue until the discriminatory two-tier pay system, unilaterally imposed in 2011, is finally abolished. What is a complete injustice under one Government will continue to be a complete injustice under a new Government, and we expect immediate action on its elimination. There will be no ‘honeymoon period’.