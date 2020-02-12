Watch drone footage of Mountmellick surrounded by a sea of Storm Ciara flood water

The deluge of rain swept in by Storm Ciara has left Mountmellick surrounded by water with more rain in the forecast and Storm Dennis forecast to impact this weekend.

Photographer Denis Byrne captured some drone footage of land around the town on Wednesday, February 12 which reveals a sea of floodwater in fields around the town.

Apart from extensive floods on farmland, Storm Ciara caused properties to be sandbagged and the main N80 road through the town were closed.

In a statement issued on Monday, February 10 Laois County Council said its Severe Weather Team has met on a number of occasions in recent days.

In the case of flooding, it said the main focus of attention has been in Mountmellick. While the flood risk reduced in on Monday, the council said rainfall forecasts throughout the coming days may give rise to renewed flood risk in the town and the Severe Weather Assessment Team would continue to monitor river levels in the coming days and would provide public updates as appropriate.

This is the second time in four years that there has been extensive flooding around the town. Work on new flood plan began in late 2019 under the direction of Laois County Council after existing OPW plans were deemed not to address the risks revealed by the 2017 floods which flooded houses and business around the town. A contract will have to be signed to build the designs once complete.

The design work is set to be the most time-consuming part of the project. The council confirmed last year that project is expected to be completed by December 2022. Construction work is set to commence in August 2022.

The cost of the scheme is set to exceed €3 million.

Portarlington and Clonaslee are also scheduled to get new defences. Both communities were also hit by the flooding on November 22, 2017. Portarlington was also impacted by Storm Ciara.