WATCH: Flooded river in extreme rainfall in Laois 'a threat' to houses

A river that floods in heavy rain in Laois is threatening up to three houses claims a councillor.

This video taken by one of the homeowners shows a recent flood with the driveway eroded by water which runs down the road.

The issue was raised at the February meeting of the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District by Cllr Padraig Fleming.

He tabled a motion to Laois County Council to “review the whole flooding issue” at Coolaknowle, Ballylinan.

“During extreme rainfall two to three houses are under threat of flooding. This problem is going on for seven or eight years. The well in the front garden of one of the houses has been contaminated years ago. You’ve looked at this intensively recently,” he said.

Engineer Philip McVeigh said the problem is that drains are blocked. The council did a recent survey of drains in the area he said.

“Flooding occurs during intense rainfall when the water in the drains, downstream of the bridge, backs up. The water is unable to get away and overflows on farmland upstream of the bridge. Maintenance works are required on the drains in the fields downstream of the bridge in order to allow the water to get away,” Mr McVeigh said.

“The whole road 100 metres from the bridge, the water runs down the road into the field. There were different solutions proposed in the past but none could be carried out. If it is the issues upstream with drains, who is going to do the work?” Cllr Fleming asked.

The engineer replied that he will discuss the situation with the landowner.