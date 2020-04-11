WATCH: Laois landmark features in special Late Late Show intro reel

Late Late Show viewers were treated to a powerful intro video on last night's show.

After two weeks with Miriam O’Callaghan filling the hot seat, Ryan Tubridy returned to his to duties after testing positive for coronavirus.

The usual intro was replaced with an emotional and rousing collection of imagery from across the country showing empty streets, towns and landmarks as a tribute to Ireland's Covid-19 restrictions.

The public took to social media impressed with Ryan Tubridy’s speech about the importance of keeping positive while staying at home as we all work together to flatten the curve, while also talking about his own experiences with the virus.

At around the 1-minute mark, you'll see some stunning footage of our very own Rock of Dunamase. Watch below: