Do it for Dan passes the €1 million point on Go Fund Me

The Do it for Dan fundraising campaign for Laois boy Dan Donoher has passed the €1 million mark on Go Fund Me.

Nearly 30,000 groups or individuals had made donations by Sunday evening April 19 with the top donation being made by the virtual Lip Sync Battle held on Saturday, April 18. The fundraising page was only set up on March 5 this year.

Other notable donors include Billy & Timmy Sheehan Dying It Pink For Dan which raised more than €25,000.

Other famous donors include Irish soccer captain Seamus Coleman and Pippa O'Connor Ormond.

Other big donations include Brian Hogan Bonus Ball, Mark O'Halloran and Niamh Cullen, and Kaelen Haworth.

Many fundraisers are underway to help Dan's parents Niall and Aisling send their little boy the USA for life-saving treatment.

A total of €1,024,770 raised of €2,000,000 target had been raised by Sunday, April 19.

Dan was diagnosed on the 6th December with a rare genetic neuromuscular disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 and Scoliosis. Life expectancy of an SMA type 1 child is 18-24 months.

However, a drug only available in the USA can help. The cost of the treatment is $2.1 million. Dan has just turned one and the widow for treatment is now just 12 months.

