WATCH: Dramatic video and photos of the fight against a Laois bog fire

There were dramatic scenes near Mountmellick in Laois yesterday as dozens of people fought to put out a raging bog fire.

An Irish Air Corps army helicopter was drafted in to lift water from rivers in a 'bambi bucket' to drop on the bog.

The fire left a wide area of bog vegetation in the Borness are burnt and blackened, see final photo below for the damage.

Laois County Fire & Rescue Service had crews from both Mountmellick and Portarlington fighting the fire, supported by Bord na Móna workers.

They urge people to exercise great caution not to start a fire as conditions are very dry.

"Crews from Mountmellick and Portarlington attended a bog fire near Mountmellick this afternoon, with welcome support from Irish Air Corps and Bord na Móna. Conditions are currently very dry, and great caution needs to be taken out and about," Laois County Fire & Rescue Service stated.

The fire service posted these dramatic photos. The video was shared online by local eye witness Jamie Dunne.