WATCH: The huge clean-up after Laois Offaly lake shut over crowds

The sunbathers who gathered in their hundreds at a Laois Offaly lake last weekend, causing it to be shut down over the flouting of Covid-19 distancing advice, also left plenty of rubbish behind them.

The Derryounce Lakes outside Portarlington were closed by request of the Gardaí last Sunday May 31, after crowds gathered despite health restrictions remaining in place on no more than four people allowed to meet outdoors. Read more here.

The chairperson of the Derryounce Lakes and Trails volunteer committee shared a video taken on Monday morning of the beautiful nature site.

At the end of the short video are multiple bags of rubbish and cans collected up by them. There are no bins at the amenity because they had been previously used by people to illegally dump household rubbish. Instead visitors are asked to bring rubbish home.

Cllr Aidan Mullins shared the video and gave the following message.

"Beautiful Derryounce Lake on Monday morning, also showing the amount of litter left behind over the previous 2 days. Hard working volunteers had to pick this litter up.

The message is: LEAVE NOTHING BUT FOOTPRINTS. TAKE NOTHING BUT PHOTOS," he said.

Derryounce Lakes and Trails remains temporarily closed.