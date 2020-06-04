WATCH Motorbike madness in popular Laois park

The peace and quiet around the popular Emo Court was shattered recently by two motorbikes which were being driven at speed around the amenity.

People in the estate have sent us a video of what appears to be two young men riding their scrambler bikes on the roads and tracks in the woods around the estate.

The Leinster Express understands that the incident, which reportedly occurred on Friday, May 29, has been reported to Gardaí.

The forested area is owned by the State-owned company Coillte while the House is managed by the Office of Public Works on behalf of the State.

The roads and tracks around the estate are very popular with people of all ages.