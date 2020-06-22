WATCH: Public protest against closure of Portlaoise Leisure Centre

Many hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Portlaoise today to call for the reopening of Portlaoise Leisure Centre.

The crowds gathered at the centre and then marched along James Fintan Lalor Avenue to the front of Laois County Council offices.

They were led by the centre's assistant manager Ben Smith who is among the 30 staff who have lost their jobs.

The volunteer Board of Management announced the closure last week, after being told by Laois County Council thst it would cost €300,000 to keep it open until the end of 2020, but there was no money coming to do this.

More to follow.