WATCH - Memorial unveiled to all the staff who have served the Irish State at Portlaoise Prison

Prison officers, soldiers, gardaí and others who have served the Irish State through fulfilling their duties to their country at Portlaoise Prison since the foundation of the State have been honoured with a new memorial garden.

Laois Offaly TD and Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan was joined by the Irish Prison Service Director-General Caron McCaffrey to unveil the memorial at the country's high-security jail in the presence of prison staff, management and members of the Prison Officers Association.

The memorial features the bell and stonework from the since-demolished prison chapel, which was stored for some years in the prison complex. The memorial also features a plaque and a memorial garden.

