WATCH Laois Offaly TD and Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen RTÉ interview drink driving band

Laois Offaly TD and new Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen has spoken of his deserved humiliation over the drink driving ban he received in 2016.

Speaking on The Week in Politics on RTÉ Mr Cowen said he was not trying to keep it a secret and said he hoped other people would learn from his experience.

He confirmed he was driving on a provisional licence but was accompanied when stopped and tested by Gardaí in 2016. He did not say where he was stopped.

He said that had regularised his licence since but also confirmed that he had had previous matters with speeding.

The Minister said he believed he was fit for ministerial office.