WATCH You're welcome to Laois - new brand launched to attract more tourists to Laois

Laois Tourism has launched an impressive new brand to welcome more visitors to Laois.

Watch the video above produced by Naoise Kettle that is the flagship promo to for the new 'You're Welcome brand developed by Laois-based Penhouse Designs.

The new brand was launched in the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise.

"There's a whole lot to love about Laois. Undiscovered castles and historical gems tell our story better than we ever could. Expansive outdoors lies ready and waiting to be explored.

"It's time to showcase all the great things about our county with a fresh new look, a breathtaking video and a large social media campaign.

"Add it all up and it’s easy to see why our reputation as a destination grows bigger and brighter every year.

Consider our doors wide open. And come on in... because you’re truly welcome to our place," say Laois Tourism.

The rebrand is supported by Laois Partnership, Laois County Council.