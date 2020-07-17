WATCH #Yourewelcometolaois WHERE #yourwelcome to Discover, Explore, Escape, Enjoy, Wander and LET LOOSE

Laois Tourism has launched a new brand under the brand You're Welcome brand to entice tourist from far and near to take a break in Laois.

"There’s a whole lot to love about Laois. Undiscovered castles and historical gems tell our story better than we ever could. Expansive outdoors lies ready and waiting to be explored," says the group.

Watch the slide show above to see some of the images they are using to attract more people to holiday and vacation in a county in the heart of Ireland.