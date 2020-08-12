WATCH: Covid-19 cases confirmed in south Laois says Acting CMO

Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Abbeyleix and Durrow over the past two weeks, the Acting CMO, Dr Ronan Glynn said this evening.

Dr Glynn said that cases were not confined to areas near affected meat plants.

Cases confirmed over the past fortnight were across the three counties and included Abbeyleix and Durrow.

A determination as to whether there is transmission in the community wouldn't be available until next week.