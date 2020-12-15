#WATCH - Laois Offaly Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley makes a personal statement to Dáil about tweets
Laois Offaly TD Brian Stanley has made a personal statement to Dáil arising from tweets about IRA attacks, Leo Varadkar and workers rights.
No statements or contributions from other TDs were permitted under Dáil rules in the wake of the statement.
Deputy Stanley is not resigning as chairman of the powerful Dáil Public Accounts Committee. Tap above to watch - Text of statement here
