WATCH Vision for a national business park in Portlaoise that could mean many jobs for Laois #KeepLaoisinBusiness

A vision for what a big new business park in Portlaoise could look like has been produced by Laois County Council to show business and the people of Laois the potential of the National Enterprise Park.

The video above shows the layout of the development which Laois County Council wants to open of the J17 Togher roundabout.

The council already owns land which it hopes will be a magnet for the business of different types. The land was purchased from Supermacs which has already opened the Portlaoise Plaza near the entrance of the new park off the M7 motorway.

Glanbia in partnership with US dairy firm Leprino is in the final stages of completing its €130 million development in the plant.

Laois County Council has produced a Masterplan for the park.

"The vision for the Masterplan is to deliver a viable economic zone, as a National Enterprise Park, focused particularly on heavy, light and ICT industry, distribution, logistics and other uses associated with the transport industry. This has the potential to be a major boost to the economy of Portlaoise and to contribute to the growth of the county and the region

as a whole," says the plan.