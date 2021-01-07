WATCH Snow in Portlaoise makes after overnight fall blankets Laois #SNEACHTA

Snow in Laois has covered the county after forecasted falls have left roads in a dangerous state.

Roads in housing estates and in rural areas will not have been treated but Laois County Council has treated busy roads around the county while the motorways are also driveable.

Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow snow/ice and low-temperature warnings for the entire country which is in place until 11am, Thursday January.

Widespread icy conditions have been reported this morning.

The AA warns that it can take you take up to ten times longer to stop a vehicle in snow or ice.

"Reduce your speed, keep manoeuvres gentle and leave plenty of space between you and other road users. Stick to main routes where possible as they are more likely to have been gritted," it says.

A stop/go system is in place on the Durrow/Ballacolla Rd (R434) near Coolderry following a collision. Gardaí attendd the scene.

Snow and ice reported in a number of areas at this stage. For updates see https://t.co/zluH69gOVf pic.twitter.com/8artuC2q58 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 7, 2021

#TIIWeather



❄️Cold & icy conditions continuing across much of the network this morning.



️Light sleet & snow expected to spread southwards, into the afternoon.

Sunshine & wintery showers will follow from the North.



Highs 0-3°C



Avoid all non-essential travel and #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/Yq5lTgXeLg — TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) January 7, 2021